Thrasher Magazine

Heroin's "Magic Sticky Hand 2" Trailer

1/17/2017

Magic Sticky Hand 2 will officially introduce Anaiah Lei, Logan Devlin and Zach Riley to the Heroin skateboards team and Pat Franklin and Craig Questions Scott will also have full parts. Check out the trailer here.

 

 

