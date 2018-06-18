REAL Skateboards Presents Out of Sight: Uprise
For 20 years now Uriah, Ken and the crew from Uprise have steadfastly given the skaters of Chicago a place that they can depend on, where all who walk through doors can feel at home. This is the story of how and why they keep it going.
Lizzie Armanto's Sk8-Hi ProVans pro, Lizzie Armanto, adds floral touch to the Sk8-Hi Pro. Check it out.
Blood Wizard x Angel WitchBlood Wizard joined forces with Angel Witch and came out with a board for Chris Gregson and Jerry Gurney. Watch the Clip and get dead.
Element's "PEACE" TrailerElement presents PEACE, a new audiovisual project featuring their skateboard team, coming October 2018.
RVCA Welcomes Zach AllenRVCA welcomes Zach Allen to their family with this rad edit. Check it out.
Mark Hubbard Beer City BoardThe Hubbard family wishes to donate their proceeds of the sales to the skaters of The Oglala Lakota Nation in the form of skateboards. Monk was made an honorary member of the tribe while building the Pine Ridge skatepark alongside the locals and tribe. This park will forever be one of Mark's proudest contributions. Additionally Beer City will also be donating skateboards to the tribe.