HUF's Hupper 2 Hi

"R.I.P. DVX" Video The homies in Austin, TX, filmed ’til the temps hit 110 and then decided it was time to edit the damn thing. Sprinkle in a Midwest road trip and this a feel-good flick to stoke even the saltiest shredders. TX is the reason (except in the summer season). Filmed and edited by Jeffrey Giddens.

Ethan Singleton for Bones Bearings Watch Ethan Singleton cruise around LA to the sounds of Jay-Z for Bones bearings.

Tony Trujillo's Junk Jam If you're in the Bay Area today come out to Treasure Island for Tony Trujillo's junk jam.

New from enjoi Check out all of the new boards from enjoi in their Fall '18 catalog here.