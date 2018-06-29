Thrasher Magazine

HUF Worldwide // Tyler Bledsoe

6/29/2018

The Clive combines timeless styling with contemporary skate shoe tech. Featuring HUF team rider Tyler Bledsoe.

 

  • 6/29/2018

    Nike SB | Hockey Killshot

    Donovon Piscopo, John Fitzgerald, Caleb Barnett and Diego met in Ventura, skated some spots there, made a quick stop in Santa Maria before bouncing around California.
  • 6/29/2018

    Blow'n Up The Spot: Vans HB Park

    Darren Navarrette, Peter Hewitt, Omar Hassan, Lance Mountain and Eric Dressen got some licks before the dozer showed up at the Vans HB Park.
  • 6/28/2018

    New from REAL

    The Spring drop 3 catalog from REAL skateboards - with all new pro boards from Ishod, Chima, Zion, Kyle, Dennis and the crew.
  • 6/27/2018

    MOB x Pizza

    Ducky Kovacs slaps on a tasty sheet of the new graphic MOB x Pizza collab grip and takes some rips through the neighborhood.
  • 6/27/2018

    The Figgy Dose with Formula G

    Emerica introduces Figgy's second pro shoe, the Dose with Formula G. Check it out.
