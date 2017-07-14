Illegal Civ in Barcelona

adidas' "Mid-City Merge Los Angeles" Video adidas Skateboarding heads to Los Angeles, California where infinite skatespots are tied together in a maze of highways. Check it out.

New Cab Pro-Tec Helmet Steve Caballero gives some insight on his new signature pinstriped helmet from Pro-Tec.

Stupid Trick Tip With Kevin Braun Kevin Braun gives you pointers on how to do a slappy crooks to 50-50 shuv out on this clip from Krux.

Copenhagen Open 2017 The CPH OPEN in Copenhagen is truly the champagne of skateboarding and an entertainment experience off a lifetime. Get ready.