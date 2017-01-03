Thrasher Magazine

New from Independent

3/01/2017

Check out all of the new trucks and gear from Independent in their spring '17 catalog.

 

750indy030117

  3/01/2017

    Sean Malto's "Elite Squad" Video

    Sean Malto's "Elite Squad" Video
    From rails to ledges, big terrain or small, Malto is always in control. His smooth, effortless style is something we’ve enjoyed for years, and this new part is another notch in his belt. There’s a front crook towards the end that is one of the most beautiful things you’ll ever see.
  2/28/2017

    Choi's "Untitled" Video

    Choi's "Untitled" Video
    It's Summertime Down Under and Sydney's finest are sending it daily. Watch Josh Pall, Dean Palmer, Sammy Winter, Austyn Gillette and all the good mates get amongst it in another Su Young Choi scorcher.
  2/28/2017

    Cruisin' with Willis Kimbel

    Cruisin' with Willis Kimbel
    Pull up at the garage and hit a hot lap through Willis Kimbel's neighborhood.
  2/28/2017

    New from Ricta

    New from Ricta
    Check out the new wheels from Ricta in their spring '17 catalog.
  2/27/2017

    Sean Malto's "Elite Squad" Teaser

    Sean Malto's "Elite Squad" Teaser
    Back with his signature style, Sean Malto kicks off the Elite Squad video series this Wednesday.
