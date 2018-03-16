Jack Olson Knows
3/16/2018
From rail to ledges and everything in between, Jack Olson makes it all look too easy in his Knows part from Thunder Trucks. You'll want to rewind that ender.
Thunder Spring Catalog : http://www.thundertrucks.com/catalog/spring18/
2/23/2018
Jamie Foy KnowsJamie Foy is taking skateboarding to the next level. From taking on untouched rails in the Bay Area to opening new doors at spots in LA... It's a non-stop assault.
2/22/2018
Jamie Foy's BBQ Jam at Lanark SkateparkJamie Foy got his first pro Thunder truck so they threw a BBQ to celebrate.
2/22/2018
New from ThunderCheck out all the new ways to know control from Thunder trucks in their Spring '18 drop 1.
2/12/2018
Jamie Foy BBQ Skate Jam PhotosThunder recently issued 2017 SOTY Jamie Foy a signature truck and to celebrate they threw a skate jam/BBQ at the Lanark skate plaza.
2/07/2018
Jamie Foy BBQ and Skate JamJoin Jamie Foy and the Thunder team for a BBQ skate jam at Lanark skatepark in LA - Friday, Feb 9th 3pm.