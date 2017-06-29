Jagger Eaton for Bones Bearings

Logan Frank Skatepark Shenanigans Logan Frank does extremely cool skateboard stuff and makes it look very easy at the Pedlow skatepark for Krux.

Chris Brunner's "Raw Ams" Part Chris links lines together like a seasoned pro. Crank up the tunes and get stoked on a solid part from Independent trucks.

The Fixer Skateboards Promo Fixer skateboards is a small independent board brand out of Portland. The Fixer squad is Phil, Tim, Ryan and Miles; true freaks in the best possible sense of the term. For Northwest creative grit, the Fixer promo delivers hard.

Jordan Taylor WKND Professional Jordan Taylor has earned professional belt from WKND skateboards.