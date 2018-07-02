Thrasher Magazine

Jamie Foy BBQ and Skate Jam

2/07/2018

Join Jamie Foy and the Thunder team for a BBQ skate jam at Lanark skatepark in LA - Friday, Feb 9th 3pm.

 

    Fresh Blend with Milton Martinez
    Grind up the beans, boil the water and then get buzzed on the latest ripping clips from all terrain assassin, Milton Martinez.
    Ryan Townley for Bronson
    Ryan Townley graces the back cover of the March '18 issue with an epic wallplant. Check out the footage here.
    Blow&#039;n Up The Spot: Pedlow Park
    Winkowski, T-Funk, Kader, Zach and Aceves handle the hips, corners, rails and trannys at Pedlow Park in the latest Blow'n Up The Spot installment from Independent trucks.
    John Rattray&#039;s &quot;The Good Egg&quot; Skate/Cycle Trip
    John Rattray hit the road with some friends on a cycle/skate trip to aid suicide prevention. Check it out.
    Mark Oblow x Mob Grip
    Mob linked up with skateboarder/photographer/artist, Mark Oblow to showcase their latest graphic artist series.
