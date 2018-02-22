Thrasher Magazine

Jamie Foy's BBQ Jam at Lanark Skatepark

2/22/2018

Jamie Foy got his first pro Thunder truck so they threw a BBQ to celebrate.

 

    Field Log: Fred's Final Daze

    Fred Gall shreds the infamous New Jersey DIY, Shortys, one last time.
    East County SD Video

    Check out the latest video out of San Diego filmed and edited by Jesse Silva.
    A Happy Medium 4 Promo

    A Happy Medium 4 is in the works and taking pre orders now.
    New from Thunder

    Check out all the new ways to know control from Thunder trucks in their Spring '18 drop 1.
    New from Blood Wizard

    Check out these new board series from Blood Wizard. Warship by David Paul Seymour and The Book of The Wizard by Brad Walters.
