Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Jimmy Wilkins Pro-File

5/08/2017

Jimmy Wilkins talks about his current setup in this Pro-Tec profile.

 

  • 5/05/2017

    thaynan costa new enjoi pro

    thaynan costa new enjoi pro
    Thaynan gets suprised with his first pro board from a kook at Macba.
  • 5/05/2017

    Nike SB's "58 Tour East" Video

    Nike SB&#039;s &quot;58 Tour East&quot; Video
    Join Grant Taylor, Cory Kennedy, Max Palmer, Donovon Piscopo, Ishod Wair, Youness Amrani, Andrew Wilson, Cyrus Bennett, Blake Carpenter, and Bobby Worrest on Nike SB's East Cost tour.
  • 5/05/2017

    The Creature Video Trailer

    The Creature Video Trailer
    The Creature video is upon us. Available on iTunes May 9th.
  • 5/05/2017

    Hélas x adidas Skateboarding

    Hélas x adidas Skateboarding
    Lucas Puig and fellow Frenchmen, Clement Brunel and Stephen Khou of Hélas have teamed up with adidas Skateboarding to bring you the ultimate in classic '80s tennis fashion.
  • 5/04/2017

    The Shrine x Dogtown "I Can't Control It" Video

    The Shrine x Dogtown &quot;I Can&#039;t Control It&quot; Video
    Josh from The Shrine puts their new collab board with Dogtown to work in this sick new video for "I Can't Control It." Check it out.
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.