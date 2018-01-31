Thrasher Magazine

John Cardiel x Tobin Yelland Fundraiser

1/31/2018

Lots of displaced animals and people are still struggling from the Northern California fires and the proceeds of each board will help them.

 

 

  • 1/31/2018

    Introducing /// Suciu ADV II

    Feet this valuable deserve their own signature shoes! Mark launches his new adidas kicks with a video part we can all appreciate. Congrats, Mark!
  • 1/31/2018

    Clay Kreiner: 3-Piece

    Clay Kreiner sets the table with a hellacious 3-Piece at the Sloan facility for Independent trucks.
  • 1/31/2018

    Shor West's "Evisen" Part

    Evisen welcomes Shor West to their team by releasing his part from their video. Check it out.
  • 1/29/2018

    Spitfire's "Arson Department II" Video

    Grant Taylor, Ronnie Sandoval, Raney Beres, Jamie Foy, Taylor Kirby, Ishod Wair and Zion Wright keep burning through the Bay Area. Check it out.
  • 1/29/2018

    Krux Cat Party

    Watch Kevin's purrrrdy moves as he cleans out some spots in this clip from Krux.
