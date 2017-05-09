JoJo Heffington's "Cardboard Mansion" Part

Behind the Nick Boserio's OJ Ad Nick Boserio sets up a fresh set of our OJ's new Super Juice cruiser wheels and chucks himself down an insanely crusty set of stairs.

Zane Timpson and Brendon Villanueva's "Cardboard Mansion" Part If you like surprises, this video is full of them. Wild spots, unique skating, and straight-up gnar are displayed here. Well done, you skate psychos.

Elemental Awareness Visits Pine Ridge Reservation Element visited the Lakota reservation in Pine Ridge, South Dakota. Check out the video here.

New from Independent Check out all of the new trucks and gear from Indepndent in their Fall '17 catalog.