Jordan Taylor's "WKND" Part

6/30/2017

WKND welcomes Jordan Taylor to the pro ranks with this killer part. Check it out.

 

  • 6/27/2017

    Jordan Taylor has earned professional belt from WKND skateboards.
  • 6/15/2017

    At this point, no need to sell you on the many strong points of a WKND video. We know that you know that these guys know how to make a top-notch edit, you know?
  • 6/15/2017

    WKND skateboards set out to the beautiful Hawaiian island of Oahu to test out some new Nike flippers they made. They may have been going out there for some shoes, but they returned with a new wisdom gained from those ancient islands. —Grant Yansura
  • 6/05/2017

    The production quality on New Balance vids is always top-notch, and here the team lets loose in one of the most colorful and vibrant countries in the world. This is a great edit. High-fives all the way around.
  • 6/05/2017

    The NB team almost didn't make it to Brazil. Check the full article from the June issue of the mag to find out why. The photo of Marquise is brutal!
