Jordan Taylor's "WKND" Part
6/30/2017
WKND welcomes Jordan Taylor to the pro ranks with this killer part. Check it out.
-
6/27/2017
Jordan Taylor WKND ProfessionalJordan Taylor has earned professional belt from WKND skateboards.
-
6/15/2017
WKND in Hawaii VideoAt this point, no need to sell you on the many strong points of a WKND video. We know that you know that these guys know how to make a top-notch edit, you know?
-
6/15/2017
WKND in Hawaii PhotosWKND skateboards set out to the beautiful Hawaiian island of Oahu to test out some new Nike flippers they made. They may have been going out there for some shoes, but they returned with a new wisdom gained from those ancient islands. —Grant Yansura
-
6/05/2017
New Balance's "Solo Brasileiro" VideoThe production quality on New Balance vids is always top-notch, and here the team lets loose in one of the most colorful and vibrant countries in the world. This is a great edit. High-fives all the way around.
-
6/05/2017
New Balance's "Hurry Up and Wait!" ArticleThe NB team almost didn't make it to Brazil. Check the full article from the June issue of the mag to find out why. The photo of Marquise is brutal!