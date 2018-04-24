Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Kadence vs Zero

4/24/2018

Kadence skateboards and Zero skateboards go to war this Saturday. Best trick and a 2 on 2 battle royal.

 

750KADENCE X SECRET WALLS V6

  • 4/24/2018

    Diego Nájera's "ADELANTE" Part

    Diego Nájera&#039;s &quot;ADELANTE&quot; Part
    Diego showcases the style and technical prowess that he has become known for. Take a moment to watch Nájera lay it down in his newest skate part.
  • 4/24/2018

    LODOWN 13

    LODOWN 13
    Lodown Store in Australia celebrates their 13th anniversary with thirteen minutes of ripping from their shop squad. Cheers, homies!
  • 4/24/2018

    Kevin Phelps for Hive Skateshop

    Kevin Phelps for Hive Skateshop
    Kevin has a solid last name and an even more solid bag of tricks. Proper East Coast ripper. Enjoy the part...
  • 4/24/2018

    Bloodsuckers by OJ Wheels

    Bloodsuckers by OJ Wheels
    Willis Kimbel takes it to the garage to construct a pure evil shred-stick with OJ's new Bloodsucker wheels.
  • 4/23/2018

    Erick Winkowski: Product Pillage Pointers

    Erick Winkowski: Product Pillage Pointers
    Erick talks about his first time at the NHS warehouse and the supplies needed to get from Seattle all the way down to Mexico.
© 1981–2018 High Speed Productions, Inc.