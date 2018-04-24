Kadence vs Zero

Diego Nájera's "ADELANTE" Part Diego showcases the style and technical prowess that he has become known for. Take a moment to watch Nájera lay it down in his newest skate part.

LODOWN 13 Lodown Store in Australia celebrates their 13th anniversary with thirteen minutes of ripping from their shop squad. Cheers, homies!

Kevin Phelps for Hive Skateshop Kevin has a solid last name and an even more solid bag of tricks. Proper East Coast ripper. Enjoy the part...

Bloodsuckers by OJ Wheels Willis Kimbel takes it to the garage to construct a pure evil shred-stick with OJ's new Bloodsucker wheels.