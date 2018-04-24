Kadence vs Zero
Kadence skateboards and Zero skateboards go to war this Saturday. Best trick and a 2 on 2 battle royal.
Diego Nájera's "ADELANTE" PartDiego showcases the style and technical prowess that he has become known for. Take a moment to watch Nájera lay it down in his newest skate part.
LODOWN 13Lodown Store in Australia celebrates their 13th anniversary with thirteen minutes of ripping from their shop squad. Cheers, homies!
Kevin Phelps for Hive SkateshopKevin has a solid last name and an even more solid bag of tricks. Proper East Coast ripper. Enjoy the part...
Bloodsuckers by OJ WheelsWillis Kimbel takes it to the garage to construct a pure evil shred-stick with OJ's new Bloodsucker wheels.
Erick Winkowski: Product Pillage PointersErick talks about his first time at the NHS warehouse and the supplies needed to get from Seattle all the way down to Mexico.