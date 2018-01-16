Ke'Chaud Johnson Now Pro
1/16/2018
Ke'Chaud Johnson kicks off 2018 by officially making the leap into the pro ranks!
5/04/2016
Ryan Decenzo's "Eh Canadian Story" VideoHow did Ryan Decenzo go from his humble Canadian roots to internationally recognized pro skateboarder? Find out here.
4/08/2016
Darkstar x Harley-DavidsonDarkstar is proud to announce the first official Harley-Davidson skateboard collaboration with this rad video.
10/05/2015
Darkstar Welcomes Reemo PearsonDarkstar welcomes Reemo Pearson to the team with this sick clip. Check it out.
5/19/2015
Darkstar's "Black Pearl" Board SeriesCheck out this rad new board series from Darkstar along with video clips from each pro.
2/17/2015
Darkstar Welcomes Dave BachinskyDarkstar proudly welcomes Dave Bachinsky to their team. Check out his board here. Full video part coming soon.