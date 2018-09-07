Kevin Bækkel for Bronson
The Hammer is full throttle at all times. Enjoy this ripping clip of Kevin Bækkel going full bore at an infamous beachfront stack of real estate.
Indy's "No Meat Pies, No Glory!" VideoIndependent sent a stacked roster down to OZ for an all-out spot blitz. This edit is chock full of hammers from start to finish. HEAVY.
REAL Skateboards presents Out of Sight: Thrash CanYouth activist and artist Keith ‘K-Dubs’ Williams sees Oakland as a place for positive change, taking action and creating new environments for the youth. You will never look at a trash container as just a place to throw garbage again.
Vans TNT Advanced PrototypeTony Trujillo marks his 7th signature shoe with Vans since 1997. Check it out.
Titus' "Ups and Downs" TrailerUps and Downs features full parts from Jeremy Reinhard, Vladik Scholz, Yannick Schall, Jost Arens, Markus Blessing and Patrick Rogalski. Coming tomorrow.
NOR Smokes Holiday with Bækkel & MartinezCreature went to Oslo and Hamar, Norway with Kevin Bækkel and Milton Martinez to check out Kevin's homeland and skate some spots.