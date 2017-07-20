Kevin Terpening's "Elite Squad" Video
7/20/2017
Drawing unique lines with power and style Kevin Terpening handles anything in his path. Check out this video from Nike SB.
7/20/2017
Kyle Walker DayThis Friday in OKC we’ll be celebrating our SOTY Kyle Walker in his hometown. Skate jam with the Vans team during the day, party time at night, with a special performance by G Herbo. Click through for details and RSVP info.
7/20/2017
Andrew Allen's Slip-On Pro Signature ColorwaysVans partners with pro skater Andrew Allen to release two signature colorways of the slip-on pro. Check them out.
7/20/2017
OJ Wheels: The Metal RampCheck out what goes down when Frecks, Gregson, Kimbel and Dicola take a metal ramp around Oceanside.
7/20/2017
In The Park at North DomingoRyan Reyes, Willis Kimbel, Peter Raffin, Taylor Bingaman, Truman Hooker and Kevin Baekkel rip the North Domingo park on the Creature video tour.
7/19/2017
Blue Headey's "Hectik" PartBlue Headey from Arizona comes through with a ripping part for Life Extension. Check it out.