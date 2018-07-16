King of the Road Season 3: Best of Evan Smith, Day 1

KOTR Season 3: Webisode 1 (2018) Want your KOTR quick, raw and without all that fancy sh–t? Check out our Webisodes – just like 2005 and always free worldwide! First up, the teams stomp Reno, with a bunch of extra tricks you won't see on the show. Damn, Evan Smith!

King of the Road Season 3: Nyjah Huston Profile Why would someone as successful and famous as Nyjah get back in the KOTR van? ‘Cause he LOVES it!

King of the Road Season 3: Episode 1 "Get the Goddamn Pig’s Feet" The race starts in Reno with the world's biggest pole jam. Evan crushes while Glick gets stage fright. The Books are handed out and Foundation ends the night with a tender moment at a wedding chapel. Watch the Viceland TV Series now (US only.) KOTR webisodes (free worldwide) start Friday the 13th!

King of the Road Season 3: Episode 1 Viewing Parties Come join in on the King of the Road mayhem at a viewing party near you.

King of the Road Season 3: Cole Wilson Profile He grinds up the rails and nollie flips out of kinker nosegrinds. Hell yeah, you want Cole Wilson in your van!

King of the Road Season 3: Team Profiles Who’s down to jump in the fire? Real, Foundation and Element ain’t scared. Check out the line ups and make your predictions. Nyjah vs Zion vs Cole Wilson?! This is the heaviest King of the Road yet! Season 3 starts July 10th at 10pm on Viceland.