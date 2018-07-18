Thrasher Magazine

King of the Road Season 3: Evan Smith Profile

7/18/2018

Otherworldly powers meet unstoppable PMA. Evan may just be the greatest KOTR skater ever! Watch the vid and weigh in.

 

 

Here's how you can watch KING OF THE ROAD Season 3.

