King of the Road Season 3: Evan Smith Profile
7/18/2018
Otherworldly powers meet unstoppable PMA. Evan may just be the greatest KOTR skater ever! Watch the vid and weigh in.
Here's how you can watch KING OF THE ROAD Season 3.
7/18/2018
7/18/2018
King of the Road Season 3: Andy's Big SlamHe don't just sit on the sidelines. Andy Roy practices what he preaches ... and pays in pain! Watch episode two, "Death by Pizza" tonight at 9 pm on Viceland. Check the list of viewing parties, too!
7/18/2018
King of the Road Season 3: Best of Evan Smith, Day 1Who's the heaviest dude on KOTR this year? Three words: Star. Head. Body.
7/18/2018
KOTR Season 3: Webisode 1 (2018)Want your KOTR quick, raw and without all that fancy sh–t? Check out our Webisodes – just like 2005 and always free worldwide! First up, the teams stomp Reno, with a bunch of extra tricks you won't see on the show. Damn, Evan Smith!
7/18/2018
King of the Road Season 3: Nyjah Huston ProfileWhy would someone as successful and famous as Nyjah get back in the KOTR van? ‘Cause he LOVES it!
7/18/2018
King of the Road Season 3: World's Biggest Pole Jam?Aka, World's Sketchiest KOTR Obstacle! Zion tweaks, Evan soars and somehow nobody got skewered.
7/18/2018
King of the Road Season 3: Kyle Walker ProfileSkating this season for Real: Kyle Walker, kink rail slayer extraordinaire.
7/18/2018
King of the Road Season 3: Episode 1 "Get the Goddamn Pig’s Feet"The race starts in Reno with the world's biggest pole jam. Evan crushes while Glick gets stage fright. The Books are handed out and Foundation ends the night with a tender moment at a wedding chapel. Watch the Viceland TV Series now (US only.) KOTR webisodes (free worldwide) start Friday the 13th!
7/18/2018
King of the Road Season 3: Episode 1 Viewing PartiesCome join in on the King of the Road mayhem at a viewing party near you.
7/18/2018
King of the Road Season 3: Cole Wilson ProfileHe grinds up the rails and nollie flips out of kinker nosegrinds. Hell yeah, you want Cole Wilson in your van!