Kodak x Girl Skateboards Co.

9/05/2017

A collaboration between Kodak and Girl celebrating skateboarding, Girl’s rich filmmaking history, and Kodak’s new Super8 camera. Check it out.

 

  • 9/05/2017

    Supreme x Nike SB Air Force 2

    Supreme x Nike SB Air Force 2
    Vincent Touzery, Kyron Davis, Auguste Bouznad, Sean Pablo, Nik Stain, and Eric Koston get busy in Paris. Shot by Manuel Schenck.
  • 9/05/2017

    JoJo Heffington's "Cardboard Mansion" Part

    JoJo Heffington&#039;s &quot;Cardboard Mansion&quot; Part
    JoJo goes maximum fiend in his part for "Cardboard Mansion". Check it out.
  • 9/05/2017

    Behind the Nick Boserio's OJ Ad

    Behind the Nick Boserio&#039;s OJ Ad
    Nick Boserio sets up a fresh set of our OJ's new Super Juice cruiser wheels and chucks himself down an insanely crusty set of stairs.
  • 8/24/2017

    Girl's "When Nature Calls" Video

    Girl&#039;s &quot;When Nature Calls&quot; Video
    This crew of legends and new blood can skate both gigantic cement pits and raw streets. You can’t go wrong with an edit from Girl. Featuring Cory Kennedy, Sean Malto, Rick McCrank, Simon Bannerot, Mike Carroll, Rick Howard, Tyler Pacheco and Andrew Brophy.
  • 8/22/2017

    Girl's "When Nature Calls" Teaser

    Girl&#039;s &quot;When Nature Calls&quot; Teaser
    Girl trekked up the coast into the Pacific Northwest for their latest video project. Spots were throttled, team bonding was strong, and you’ll see it all here this Thursday.
