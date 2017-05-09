Kodak x Girl Skateboards Co.
9/05/2017
A collaboration between Kodak and Girl celebrating skateboarding, Girl’s rich filmmaking history, and Kodak’s new Super8 camera. Check it out.
-
9/05/2017
Supreme x Nike SB Air Force 2Vincent Touzery, Kyron Davis, Auguste Bouznad, Sean Pablo, Nik Stain, and Eric Koston get busy in Paris. Shot by Manuel Schenck.
-
9/05/2017
JoJo Heffington's "Cardboard Mansion" PartJoJo goes maximum fiend in his part for "Cardboard Mansion". Check it out.
-
9/05/2017
Behind the Nick Boserio's OJ AdNick Boserio sets up a fresh set of our OJ's new Super Juice cruiser wheels and chucks himself down an insanely crusty set of stairs.
-
8/24/2017
Girl's "When Nature Calls" VideoThis crew of legends and new blood can skate both gigantic cement pits and raw streets. You can’t go wrong with an edit from Girl. Featuring Cory Kennedy, Sean Malto, Rick McCrank, Simon Bannerot, Mike Carroll, Rick Howard, Tyler Pacheco and Andrew Brophy.
-
8/22/2017
Girl's "When Nature Calls" TeaserGirl trekked up the coast into the Pacific Northwest for their latest video project. Spots were throttled, team bonding was strong, and you’ll see it all here this Thursday.