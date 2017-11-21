Thrasher Magazine

Krooked's "LSD" Video Premiere

11/21/2017

Let's Skate Dude! The new full length video from Krooked is premiering in skateshops all over the world this weekend. Hit your local shop to see when they're showing it.

 

  • 11/21/2017

    Jake Hayes Pro Party Video

    Check out this edit from the surprise party at Garvanza skatepark with friends, family, tacos and a fat spliff.
  • 11/21/2017

    DLX Known Associate Dave Waite

    Deluxe just posted an interview with Dave Waite from 35th Ave with info on how to help save their DIY. Check it out.
  • 11/21/2017

    Andalé Wheelie Dope Finals 2017

    The 4th Annual Andalé Wheelie Dope Contest went down at the West LA Courthouse with Sewa, John Dilo and Shmatty taking home the top spots. Check out the video here.
  • 11/21/2017

    Zoo York's "Three Days in Tokyo" Video

    In Fall of 2017, the Zoo crew visited the neon lit city of Tokyo. Check out their edit here.
  • 11/20/2017

    Vans' "Satellites" Video

    Shredders from the Vans Oz and China teams get tech and artsy on the streets of Seoul.
