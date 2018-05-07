Kruxtagram Episode 5

Briza Bearings' "Crystal Clear" Video After two years of trips in and out of Israel, Briza bearings got enough rad footage to make a full video. Check it out.

Pizza Skateboards' "The 5ifth Floor" Bonus See what didn't make the cut in The 5ifth Floor from the first 32 gbs of footage.

3MC /// ALL OF US This quick glimpse features an exclusive version of the 3MC inspired by your favorite slappy curb. Featuring Nestor Judkins, Frankie Spears, Jack Fardell and Daewon Song.

Six Pack with Kevin Bækkel The Norwegian Hammer knocks out a Six Pack in Sydney. Skål!