This Friday in OKC we’ll be celebrating our SOTY Kyle Walker in his hometown. Skate jam with the Vans team during the day, party time at night, with a special performance by G Herbo. Click through for details and RSVP info.

Kyle Walker Day at Mat Hoffman Action Sports Park

1700 S Robinson Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73109

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM



Presentation of Kyle Walker Day

Scorchin' Summer Skate Demo with Vans Pro Team

Free Food & Free Prizes



Kyle Walker Day After Party at Diamond Ballroom

8001 S. Eastern Ave, Oklahoma City, OK

Doors open at 9:00 PM



Performance by G Herbo

All Ages

RSVP here.