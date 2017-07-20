Kyle Walker Day
This Friday in OKC we’ll be celebrating our SOTY Kyle Walker in his hometown. Skate jam with the Vans team during the day, party time at night, with a special performance by G Herbo. Click through for details and RSVP info.
Kyle Walker Day at Mat Hoffman Action Sports Park
1700 S Robinson Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73109
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Presentation of Kyle Walker Day
Scorchin' Summer Skate Demo with Vans Pro Team
Free Food & Free Prizes
Kyle Walker Day After Party at Diamond Ballroom
8001 S. Eastern Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Doors open at 9:00 PM
Performance by G Herbo
All Ages
RSVP here.
