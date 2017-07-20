Thrasher Magazine

Kyle Walker Day

7/20/2017

This Friday in OKC we’ll be celebrating our SOTY Kyle Walker in his hometown. Skate jam with the Vans team during the day, party time at night, with a special performance by G Herbo. Click through for details and RSVP info.

 

Kyle Walker Day at Mat Hoffman Action Sports Park
1700 S Robinson Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73109
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Presentation of Kyle Walker Day
Scorchin' Summer Skate Demo with Vans Pro Team
Free Food & Free Prizes

Kyle Walker Day After Party at Diamond Ballroom
8001 S. Eastern Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Doors open at 9:00 PM

Performance by G Herbo
All Ages
RSVP here.

 

