Larb Fest 4 Zine Alter Alert

7/17/2017

Calling a zines to the the altar of Larb Fest 4. Submit your xeroxed souls double time! FAMILIA and SKYHIGH await your offerings no later than September 28th.

 

  • 7/12/2017

    Larb Fest 4

    Got scurvy? Maybe Larb Fest 4 can help. Double dose! Pre-sessions and bands TBA.
  • 10/14/2016

    Larbsale

    Larb Fest rolled through Seattle like a Class 10 Hurricane.  Here in all it's mind melting glory is the week leading up to Larb Fest 3.
  • 8/19/2016

    Summoning All Zines

    You and your crew got some worthy xeroxed documents folded and stapled? Send it to be placed upon the Zine Altar of LARB FEST 3. Details here.
  • 8/18/2016

    Creature Feature: Tales of the Larb

    From the mind of Sam Hitz, fingers of Mark Widmann, and the molars of Lee Charron comes "Tales of the Larb." This was originally featured in the Hesh Law video.
  • 6/02/2016

    The Larb's "Memorial Shit-minit" Video

    Check all the ripping/bizarre Memorial weekend submissions summoned by the Larb.
