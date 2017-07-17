Larb Fest 4 Zine Alter Alert
7/17/2017
Calling a zines to the the altar of Larb Fest 4. Submit your xeroxed souls double time! FAMILIA and SKYHIGH await your offerings no later than September 28th.
-
7/12/2017
Larb Fest 4Got scurvy? Maybe Larb Fest 4 can help. Double dose! Pre-sessions and bands TBA.
-
10/14/2016
LarbsaleLarb Fest rolled through Seattle like a Class 10 Hurricane. Here in all it's mind melting glory is the week leading up to Larb Fest 3.
-
8/19/2016
Summoning All ZinesYou and your crew got some worthy xeroxed documents folded and stapled? Send it to be placed upon the Zine Altar of LARB FEST 3. Details here.
-
8/18/2016
Creature Feature: Tales of the LarbFrom the mind of Sam Hitz, fingers of Mark Widmann, and the molars of Lee Charron comes "Tales of the Larb." This was originally featured in the Hesh Law video.
-
6/02/2016
The Larb's "Memorial Shit-minit" VideoCheck all the ripping/bizarre Memorial weekend submissions summoned by the Larb.