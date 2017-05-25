Loveletters To Skateboarding: John Cardiel Part 2

Vans Pool Party 2017: Finals The annual Combi pool showdown in Southern California is always a barnburner. Congrats to Tom Schaar for taking home the top spot. Enjoy the highlights!

King of the Road Season 2: Andy Prepares for Battle If KOTR is war, consider Andy Roy a regular John Rambo. Season 2 starts June 8th on Viceland.

Loveletters to Skateboarding: All Hail Cardiel Part 1 Jeff Grosso sends a love letter out to the one and only John Cardiel. Watch part 1 now.

Burnout: Atlanta Slamma We've dreamed of doing a Bust or Bail at the Atlanta 5 block for years. Watch the video five times and then relive it again… in photo form!