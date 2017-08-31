Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Loveletters Season 8: Lance Mountain Part 1

8/31/2017

Back in 2009 Lance Mountain set out to make a TV show to pay respect to the generation of skaters from the late 1970’s. The show never happened but the Loveletters crew found all the footage and decided to cut the story together. Here it is... The origin of the Loveletters with Lance Mountain - Part 1.

 

© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.