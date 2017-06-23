Loveletters To Skateboarding: Unleashed the East Part 2

Lakai's "The Flare" Premiere Photos Longtime crailtap videographer Federico Vitetta, along with his crew of master lensmen and the entire Lakai team once again bring you the best skating, filming and editing and keep The Flare alive. Check out photos from the premiere here.

Loveletters to Skateboarding: Unleashed in the East Part 1 From Shogo Kubo and Tom Inouye to Lester Kasai and Christian Hosoi and many others. This one goes out to Asian skaters.

Vans Pool Party 2017: Finals The annual Combi pool showdown in Southern California is always a barnburner. Congrats to Tom Schaar for taking home the top spot. Enjoy the highlights!