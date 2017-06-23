Loveletters To Skateboarding: Unleashed the East Part 2
6/23/2017
Grosso sits down with Jerry Hsu to talk about rad Asian skaters in part 2 of the Loveletters.
-
6/14/2017
Lakai's "The Flare" Premiere PhotosLongtime crailtap videographer Federico Vitetta, along with his crew of master lensmen and the entire Lakai team once again bring you the best skating, filming and editing and keep The Flare alive. Check out photos from the premiere here.
-
6/09/2017
Loveletters to Skateboarding: Unleashed in the East Part 1From Shogo Kubo and Tom Inouye to Lester Kasai and Christian Hosoi and many others. This one goes out to Asian skaters.
-
5/25/2017
Loveletters To Skateboarding: John Cardiel Part 2Cardiel’s Loveletters episode continues with Part 2.
-
5/14/2017
Vans Pool Party 2017: FinalsThe annual Combi pool showdown in Southern California is always a barnburner. Congrats to Tom Schaar for taking home the top spot. Enjoy the highlights!
-
5/11/2017
Loveletters to Skateboarding: All Hail Cardiel Part 1Jeff Grosso sends a love letter out to the one and only John Cardiel. Watch part 1 now.