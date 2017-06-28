Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Madson x Santa Cruz

6/28/2017

Madson and Santa Cruz Skateboards teamed up for a new collection of sunglasses featuring the iconic Screaming Hand artwork.

 

750 ScreamingMadson

More info: MadsonOfAmerica

  • 6/28/2017

    Rough Cut: Justin Brock's "Real Surveillance #6" Part

    Rough Cut: Justin Brock's "Real Surveillance #6" Part
    The human wrecking ball knows only one speed. J-Brock barrels into spots, taking hits, but always delivering the biggest blows. Skate and Destroy!
  • 6/28/2017

    The Shins Interview

    The Shins Interview
    We recently caught up with James Mercer of The Shins after their show to discuss the new album and his love of skateboarding.
  • 6/28/2017

    Born Free Motorcycle Show 9 Video

    Born Free Motorcycle Show 9 Video
    Those two-wheeled machines on display commanded attention, but the heavy action was the four-wheeled assault on the vert ramp. From young bucks like Ronnie to the OGs Cab and Bucky, this session was revved all the way up.
  • 6/28/2017

    Firing Line: Alexis Ramirez

    Firing Line: Alexis Ramirez
    There’s nothing quite like a proper line filmed at night, and Alexis makes exceptional use of a sweet spot.
  • 6/28/2017

    Manramp's "New Driveway" Part

    Manramp's "New Driveway" Part
    The hardest working dude in the business refuses to slow down. Manramp helps you go up AND brings you back down when you’re done. Check out his part from The Worble's New Driveway video. Solid!
  • 6/28/2017

    Juju Bearings

    Juju Bearings
    "Skate everything" is not just a slogan, it's an ethos, and this Juju bearings video 100-percent embraces it. Richie Jackson, William Spencer, Jason Park and Abe Dubin know that no rules, means no rules. Skating is freedom.
  • 6/28/2017

    Shake Junt's "Flavor Country" Video

    Shake Junt's "Flavor Country" Video
    If this Shake Junt Flavor Country vid doesn't make you want to call up the homies and go get some then you best check yo pulse—'cause you dead, son. What in the hell is in the water in Florda?!
  • 6/28/2017

    King of the Road Season 2: Episode 3

    King of the Road Season 2: Episode 3
    Lizard and Foy, Louie and Enzo, Gravette and Willis – who will survive 24 hours handcuffed together? Watch episode 3 "Handcuffed in Hell Paso" now (free for one week, U.S. only.) Classic webisodes every Tuesday worldwide!
  • 6/28/2017

    Born Free Motorcycle Show 9 Photos

    Born Free Motorcycle Show 9 Photos
    The Born Free Motorcycle Show asked Jeff Grosso and Vans to round up a vert ramp and a crew of rippers to session throughout the weekend. Check out some photos here.
  • 6/28/2017

    Hall Of Meat: Demarcus James

    Hall Of Meat: Demarcus James
    Holy smokes! Demarcus must have been feeling brave on this day as he goes for a gnarly line and gets stuffed.
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.