Madson x Santa Cruz

Rough Cut: Justin Brock's "Real Surveillance #6" Part The human wrecking ball knows only one speed. J-Brock barrels into spots, taking hits, but always delivering the biggest blows. Skate and Destroy!

The Shins Interview We recently caught up with James Mercer of The Shins after their show to discuss the new album and his love of skateboarding.

Born Free Motorcycle Show 9 Video Those two-wheeled machines on display commanded attention, but the heavy action was the four-wheeled assault on the vert ramp. From young bucks like Ronnie to the OGs Cab and Bucky, this session was revved all the way up.

Firing Line: Alexis Ramirez There’s nothing quite like a proper line filmed at night, and Alexis makes exceptional use of a sweet spot.

Manramp's "New Driveway" Part The hardest working dude in the business refuses to slow down. Manramp helps you go up AND brings you back down when you’re done. Check out his part from The Worble's New Driveway video. Solid!

Juju Bearings "Skate everything" is not just a slogan, it's an ethos, and this Juju bearings video 100-percent embraces it. Richie Jackson, William Spencer, Jason Park and Abe Dubin know that no rules, means no rules. Skating is freedom.

Shake Junt's "Flavor Country" Video If this Shake Junt Flavor Country vid doesn't make you want to call up the homies and go get some then you best check yo pulse—'cause you dead, son. What in the hell is in the water in Florda?!

King of the Road Season 2: Episode 3 Lizard and Foy, Louie and Enzo, Gravette and Willis – who will survive 24 hours handcuffed together? Watch episode 3 "Handcuffed in Hell Paso" now (free for one week, U.S. only.) Classic webisodes every Tuesday worldwide!

Born Free Motorcycle Show 9 Photos The Born Free Motorcycle Show asked Jeff Grosso and Vans to round up a vert ramp and a crew of rippers to session throughout the weekend. Check out some photos here.