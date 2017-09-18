Magenta x adidas' "Boulevard Magenta" Video

Jarne Verbruggen is Pro! Element welcomes Jarne Verbruggen to the pro ranks with this killer part. Congrats Jarne!

New from Venture Josh Matthews and Windsor James each come through with 'Awake' videos for their new pro Venture trucks for Fall. Check it out.

Skate Copa Court /// Los Angeles Continuing on a worldwide tour, Skate Copa Court makes a stop in Los Angeles. Check out the video here.

Formula Four Lock-Ins Spitfire team rider Jamie Foy rides Formula Four Lock-ins. An asymmetrical shape wheel designed for more control.