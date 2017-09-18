Magenta x adidas' "Boulevard Magenta" Video
9/18/2017
Check out this video featuring adidas pro Günes Özdogan, and Magenta team riders, Joffrey Morel, Thomas Vigne, Glen Fox, Vivien Feil, and Soy Panday.
9/16/2017
Jarne Verbruggen is Pro!Element welcomes Jarne Verbruggen to the pro ranks with this killer part. Congrats Jarne!
9/15/2017
New from VentureJosh Matthews and Windsor James each come through with 'Awake' videos for their new pro Venture trucks for Fall. Check it out.
9/14/2017
Skate Copa Court /// Los AngelesContinuing on a worldwide tour, Skate Copa Court makes a stop in Los Angeles. Check out the video here.
9/14/2017
Formula Four Lock-InsSpitfire team rider Jamie Foy rides Formula Four Lock-ins. An asymmetrical shape wheel designed for more control.
9/13/2017
Neal Hendrix for Bones BearingsNeal Hendrix skating Tony Hawk's ramp for Bones bearings.