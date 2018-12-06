Mark Hubbard Memorial Fund

RIP In Peace: Mark "Monk" Hubbard My friend Roger Mark Hubbard died June 8, 2018. Talk about skateboard legends, this dude saw his destiny. Marty was a true skateboard pioneer. Talk about doing it yourself, this dude did it all. He’s gone but his legend will live forever. I miss him, and there ain’t nobody like him. Once again, rest in peace. Roger Mark Hubbard 1970-2018. –Jake Phelps

Spitfire Wheels' "Ecuador Hellride" Video Old crusty spots separate the men from the boys. Parque de Carolinas in Quito, Ecuador has been there for 40 years. It ain't going nowhere. I took the best of '97 there and it went off—cops, broads, beers and busting. The next time I went 20 years later, the kids that grew up with the mag wanted some Eccy juice. Took the now dudes and, needless to say, Hellride was on, "Rocky Mountain Way" all the way. —Jake Phelps

Hellride: Quito Article The last three years I’ve been starting out the year with a trip to South America. Following the Sun in life is a good rule. –Jake Phelps

The Cauldron Files Ep. 1 What’s this all about? Well, the longest-running shows are about real life. Cops and Seinfeld are both just about nothing. The Cauldron is about giving it all the way from the top to the bottom. We used to sell it, now we just cruise and film the randomness of existence. If you see us come over and tell us what’s up. Nothing else matters. —Jake Phelps