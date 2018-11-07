Marquise Henry for New Balance
7/11/2018
Marquise Henry inroduces New Balance's highly skateable, 420.
-
7/12/2018
-
7/12/2018
NB 440 Jordan TrahanJordan Trahan comes through with a few clips for New Balance Numeric. Check it out.
-
7/12/2018
New Balance's "The Good Land" VideoThe Midwest has an unmistakeable grit to it, making skate footage look so raw and rad. The NB crew celebrated the crust with this Rust Belt belter. Looks more like the Great Land to us!
-
7/12/2018
New Balance's "Blessed in the Midwest" ArticlePeep the Good Land vid then check the NB Midwest article from the February issue of the mag: double-kinked rails, DIY data, a dude named Pizza and Ron MF'n Allen—Monday sucks no more!
-
7/12/2018
Fatback: New Balance Blessed in the MidwestCapturing the good times, the shenanigans and plenty of shredding, there’s no coverage quite like Fatback coverage. The New Balance crew stacked plenty of serious footage, but watching them mess around is loads of fun. Enjoy...
-
7/12/2018
New Balance Numeric's "Parallax" VideoThe New Balance Numeric team journey across Germany and Italy. Watch the video here.
-
7/12/2018
Rough Cut: Franky Villani's "Tricolor" PartThe weird and wondrous maneuvers of Franky Villani don’t come without a steep price tag. This dude puts in work! Check the magic – with teammates Levi Brown, Chad Tim Tim, Flo Mirtain and Jack Curtin backin’ him up. You’re amazing, Franky!
-
7/12/2018
Rough Cut: PJ Ladd's "Tricolor" PartOver 15 minutes of PJ Ladd footy mixed with his NB bros—nothing else needs to be said. Check the rough cut of PJ's New Balance Tricolor part. Like finding an interview with Bigfoot on YouTube.
-
7/12/2018
Rough Cut: Flo Mirtain "Tricolor" PartPerfection doesn't come easy. Check Flo's numerous lands and slams while filming for his New Balance Tricolor part. If your name is Flo, it's gotta flow.
-
7/12/2018
New Balance's "Tricolor" VideoNew Balance Numeric presents "Tricolor" featuring their team with main parts from PJ Ladd, Franky Villani, Flo Mirtain and introducing Brandon Westgate. Check it out.