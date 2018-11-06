Michael Burnett's "Full Blast" Photo Show: House of Vans London
6/11/2018
This Thursday, June 14th – Come see 20 years of Burnout's favorite shots along with memorabilia, videos and a bowl jam hosted by The Phelper. Geoff Rowley, Ronnie Sandoval, Pedro Barros and hella locals will be on hand with tunes by Dj Dan "Jagger" Ball. Check the flyer!
5/29/2018
King of the Road Season 3: Series TrailerYep, KOTR is back! Real, Element and Foundation jump in the van for a two-week odyssey of weirdness, wild moves and plenty of good ol’ fashioned skateboard torture. The TV series starts July 10th on Viceland. Buckle up!
5/25/2018
Actions REALized TourJoin the REAL team on the Actions REALized tour starting at Uprise in Chicago for the premiere of the new Out of Sight series, Tommy Guerrero board release party at Refuge in Detroit to stand up to cancer, a skate jam at The Wig with Dan Mancina and Roll For Rob in Providence.
5/16/2018
Tony Hawk's 50th Birthday Party PhotosOn May 12th, we celebrated the 50th birthday of one of the most important figures in skateboarding (if not THE most), the great Tony Hawk.
5/15/2018
Limited-Edition Chima Pro 2On the heels of Chima Ferguson’s second pro shoe release, Vans keeps the party going with a sophomore collaboration by Sydney-based retailer Supply.
5/14/2018
Salty Bitches Skate DayIf you're in Salt Lake City on June 3rd come skate at West Valley.