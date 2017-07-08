Thrasher Magazine

Michael Burnett’s “Full Blast” Photo Show in Brooklyn

8/07/2017

This Friday at the House of Vans – take a stroll through 20 years of insanity and skate to the soothing tones of DJ Juan Love (John Cardiel,) Slashers and Bad Shit

 

