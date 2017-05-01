Thrasher Magazine

Skate Rock 2017: Mexico Dates Back from the dead, Skate Rock is back in black. Before Turnip builds his wall, we're headed for Mexico. Check the dates; come one come all.

We Are Shop Built: Chad Tim Tim Active goes way back with Chad Tim Tim in this episode of We Are Shop Built. Check it out.

Tobias Coughlin-Bogue When skateboard legend Brian Anderson came out of the closet, he was deservedly celebrated and praised. We hope people show Tobias the same respect and understanding, even if his name doesn’t come with the same star-power and notoriety. We strongly encourage you read his story. Congrats, Tobias.

Bobby Worrest for Independent Bobby Worrest holds it down for Independent trucks with a switch crooks. Check it out.