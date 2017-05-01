Thrasher Magazine

Miles Silvas Pro Truck Release Party
Come celebrate the release of Miles Silvas' pro Thunder truck at PLA in Downtown Sac January 7th at 6pm.
Skate Rock 2017: Mexico DatesBack from the dead, Skate Rock is back in black. Before Turnip builds his wall, we're headed for Mexico. Check the dates; come one come all.
We Are Shop Built: Chad Tim TimActive goes way back with Chad Tim Tim in this episode of We Are Shop Built. Check it out.
Tobias Coughlin-BogueWhen skateboard legend Brian Anderson came out of the closet, he was deservedly celebrated and praised. We hope people show Tobias the same respect and understanding, even if his name doesn’t come with the same star-power and notoriety. We strongly encourage you read his story. Congrats, Tobias.
Bobby Worrest for IndependentBobby Worrest holds it down for Independent trucks with a switch crooks. Check it out.
Loud x GonzMark Gonzales sent us Loud headphones five old decks and they made 200 earbuds out of them. Check out how they did it.