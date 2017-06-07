Mob Grip x High Times

Big Pool Day 2017 Video Converse Brazil hosted the "Converse Big Pool Day" contest at the soon to be defunct Jequitibá Recreational Club swimming pool in Sao Paulo.

Converse x Dinosaur Jr. Converse teamed up with Dinosaur JR. to bring you these new Chuck Taylors. Check them out.

Know Future: Seven Strong Coming up next in the Thunder Know Future lineup is Seven Strong. Check out his video and interview.

Know Future: Christian Dufrene Christian Dufrene kicks off the newest series of Know Future features from Thunder. Check it out.