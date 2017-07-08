Monday Minute with Squints

Illegal Civ on tour The IC crew is hitting the road with Denzel Curry, Trash Talk, and Show Me the Body. Check out this teaser and see if they’ll stopping in a city near you.

Mini El Toro Contest Video CCS opened a new store in Portland last week and they created a miniature El Toro for a best trick contest to celebrate.

Vans Park Series Huntington Beach: Women's Live Webcast Tune in at 2pm PST for all of he action from the Women's Pro Tour in Huntington Beach.

Why is the CPH Open great? Stance asks a bunch of pros what makes CPH Open the greatest skate contest in the world. Find out here.