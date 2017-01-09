Motivation 3: The Next Generation Trailer

5 Sequences: 08.31.2017 Mike Blabac brings us 5 stellar sequences featuring Evan Smith, Wes Kremer and Matt Miller. The DC Promo video is gonna be raw.

SKATELINE: 08.29.2017 Shane O'Neill's "Levels", Sebo Walker, Jaws Mouth harp and more in today's episode of Skateline.

The Follow Up: Aramis Hudson of Cavi Club The DC X Cavi Club vid was legit! Aramis Hudson talks about the collab, how Cavi Club got started and why you should always bet on yourself. You know what DC stands for? If not, read on, playa!

Rough Cut: Nike SB's "Camp Pain" Video Sometimes it’s better just to list the dudes in a video and let that do all the talking. This raw edit features: Eric Koston, Grant Taylor, Cory Kennedy, Ishod Wair, Kevin Terpening, and others.

Hotel Blue's "Rough Luxury" Video We’ll never tire of raw street footy from the concrete jungle of NYC. The Hotel Blue crew powers from borough to borough, delivering the goods for all of our viewing pleasure.

Jackson Pilz's "MVP" Part Pilz went ballistic on KOTR, guiding enjoi to the crown, so elevation to pro status is much deserved. Here’s a montage of all Jackson's mind-bending, point-tallying maneuvers.

Gatecreeper Interview Sam Hitz tracked Gatecreeper down in LA and they elected frontman Chase Mason to answer a few questions about the tour.

Firing Line: Tiago Lemos Tiago never gets cheated on a push and always pops the daylight outta his tricks. Here’s a sweet line to whet your appetite for the upcoming DC Shoes Promo video.

Magnified: Daan Van Der Linden So, like, you snap it, heel down crush and go over while the board goes under. This is the recipe for the Kilty McBag heel. Not quite pineapple upside-down cake but tasty nonetheless. Oh yeah, DVL does this stunt switch. C’mon, Tom! —Jake Phelps