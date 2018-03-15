My Indy's: Kader Sylla

Behind the Ad: Evan Smith Evan eyes up a front blunt and goes into attack mode, riding away with the April 2018 Independent ad.

New from Independent Trucks Check out all of the new trucks from Independent in their Spring '18 catalog.

The Make: Kevin Bækkel Kevin Bækkel goes to battle for a super gnarly noseblunt in this clip from Independent trucks.

Blow'n Up The Spot: Pedlow Park Winkowski, T-Funk, Kader, Zach and Aceves handle the hips, corners, rails and trannys at Pedlow Park in the latest Blow'n Up The Spot installment from Independent trucks.