Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

New Balance's "NM345" Video

2/10/2017

Introducing the 345 by New Balance Numeric with Axel Cruysberghs, Marius Syvanen, Anthony Schultz, Marquise Henry and Tom Karangelov in Japan.

 

  • 2/10/2017

    New Balance's "NM345" Video

    New Balance's "NM345" Video
    Introducing the 345 by New Balance Numeric with Axel Cruysberghs, Marius Syvanen, Anthony Schultz, Marquise Henry and Tom Karangelov in Japan.
  • 2/10/2017

    New Balance x Lost Art Epic TR

    New Balance x Lost Art Epic TR
    Lost Art unveils a unique and vibrant iteration of New Balance’s Epic-TR silhouette.
  • 2/10/2017

    Rough Cut: New Balance Numeric's "Tinto de Verano" Video

    Rough Cut: New Balance Numeric's "Tinto de Verano" Video
    You’re gonna want to clear time from your schedule for this, because it’s 20 minutes of pure, unaltered ripping across the skateboarding dreamscape of Spain. Grab a sandwich and a bev, sit back and enjoy.
  • 2/10/2017

    New Balance Numeric's "Tinto de Verano" Video

    New Balance Numeric's "Tinto de Verano" Video
    From the heavenly spots to the all-star cast of skaters, this video might just have you booking a one-way ticket to Spain before the last trick. Enjoy...
  • 2/10/2017

    New Balance Numeric's "Divide and Conquer" Article

    New Balance Numeric's "Divide and Conquer" Article
    Half of the crew went North, while the other half headed South. It really doesn’t matter which direction you go in Spain, it’s all epicness.
  • 2/10/2017

    Skatepark Round-Up: New Balance Numeric

    Skatepark Round-Up: New Balance Numeric
    The Numeric crew took their talents to the cozy concrete haven of Stanton, California, and tore that park a new one.
  • 2/10/2017

    New Balance's "Tinto De Verano" Teaser

    New Balance's "Tinto De Verano" Teaser
    The NB squad made the summer sojourn to one of the skateboarding world’s greatest treasures, España, and brought back this ripping edit. Premieres here this Friday.
  • 2/10/2017

    First Look: Arto Saari

    First Look: Arto Saari
    Living legend Arto Saari, our 2001 SOTY, takes a thorough journey through the latest issue.
  • 2/10/2017

    Jack Curtin 212 Signature Colourway

    Jack Curtin 212 Signature Colourway
    Jack Curtin takes to the streets of San Francisco to showcase his new signature colourway from New Balance.
  • 2/10/2017

    New Balance's "Tinto De Verano" Screening Photos

    New Balance's "Tinto De Verano" Screening Photos
    By now you must have seen New Balance’s Divide and Conquer article in the new mag, so you know that the team split in two to fully take advantage of every spot Spain had to offer. With half the team not knowing what the other half did, the powers that be invited everyone to the office for the very first screening. —Ben Karpinski
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.