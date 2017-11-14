New from Lurk Hard

"The Flat Earth" Trailer Ghost Digital Cinema is proud to release the trailer to their new film The Flat Earth featuring Jamie Foy, Chase Webb, Carlos Iqui, Mike Pulizzi and Cody Lockwood.

Ducky is Pro Even after all those head slams Ducky won't shut up. Pizza skateboards' only option was to turn him pro.

RAVENOUS - OREEO This is the kind of skate video we LOVE. Big ups to the boys in England keeping it real AND crusty. Cheers!

Jake Duncombe's "RDO" Part Theeve trucks in conjunction with Arrow wheels and F.S.C. skateboards present Jake Duncombe's RDO part. Check it out.