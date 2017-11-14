New from Lurk Hard

Thrasher Magazine

11/14/2017

Check out all of the new gear from Lurk Hard in their Winter '17 catalog.

 

    "The Flat Earth" Trailer

    Ghost Digital Cinema is proud to release the trailer to their new film The Flat Earth featuring Jamie Foy, Chase Webb, Carlos Iqui, Mike Pulizzi and Cody Lockwood.
    Ducky is Pro

    Even after all those head slams Ducky won't shut up. Pizza skateboards' only option was to turn him pro.
    RAVENOUS - OREEO

    This is the kind of skate video we LOVE. Big ups to the boys in England keeping it real AND crusty. Cheers!
    Jake Duncombe's "RDO" Part

    Theeve trucks in conjunction with Arrow wheels and F.S.C. skateboards present Jake Duncombe's RDO part. Check it out.
    Emerica Reintroduces the Herman G-Code

    Check out the latest vid from Emerica with Bryan Herman for the G-Code Re-Up.
