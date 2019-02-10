Thrasher Magazine

Nike S.B. | Remembering Sandy Bodecker

10/02/2019

Nike SB remembers the late Sandy Bodecker. From the early days of Nike Skateboarding until his passing in 2018. Click play to see how he got Nike SB up and running to what it is now.
  • 10/01/2019

    Primitive x Crupie
    Did the VX ever really leave? Not a chance. Check out this golden 4:3 part from the amazing Carlos Ribeiro celebrating the collab between Primitive and Crupie wheels. Enjoy!
  • 10/01/2019

    Ricta&#039;s &quot;Claw Crushers&quot; Video
    Take a seat in the van with Tom Asta, Manny Santiago, Jereme Knibbs, Maurio McCoy, Blake Johnson and Dylan Williams as they roll through uncharted territory.
  • 9/30/2019

    DC Shoes&#039; &quot;Dudes Camping&quot; Video
    Enjoy this cut of T-funk, Evan Smith, Wes Kremer, Toby Ryan and Cruise Mosberg doing what they do best across the lush lands of the Northwest.
  • 9/30/2019

    Spitfire&#039;s &quot;Burning Through The Years&quot; Ad and Photo Retrospective
    If you're in New York this weekend come to KCDC to check out this Spitfire ad and photo retrospective.
  • 9/27/2019

    Sketchy Tank&#039;s &quot;Sketchy-Moji&quot; Series
    The Sketchy Tank “Sketchy-Moji’s” Saga continues. This time updated with pros Gravette, Martinez, Russell and Graham. Check it out.
