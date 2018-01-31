Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Nike SB | Daan Van Der Linden

1/31/2018

Daan took a trip to Gran Canaria with the homies, who also happen to be his new teammates. DVL is the truth.

 

  • 1/31/2018

    DVL: The Homies Chime In

    DVL: The Homies Chime In
    What do Daan's new teammates think of him joining the Nike SB squad? Quit wondering, click the link and find the F out!
  • 1/31/2018

    Introducing /// Suciu ADV II

    Introducing /// Suciu ADV II
    Feet this valuable deserve their own signature shoes! Mark launches his new adidas kicks with a video part we can all appreciate. Congrats, Mark!
  • 1/31/2018

    Globe's "Good Luck in Lisbon" Premiere

    Globe&#039;s &quot;Good Luck in Lisbon&quot; Premiere
    If you're around Hermosa Breach, CA tomorrow come check out Globe's new tour video from Portugal.
  • 1/31/2018

    Clay Kreiner: 3-Piece

    Clay Kreiner: 3-Piece
    Clay Kreiner sets the table with a hellacious 3-Piece at the Sloan facility for Independent trucks.
  • 1/31/2018

    John Cardiel x Tobin Yelland Fundraiser

    John Cardiel x Tobin Yelland Fundraiser
    Lots of displaced animals and people are still struggling from the Northern California fires and the proceeds of each board will help them.
© 1981–2018 High Speed Productions, Inc.