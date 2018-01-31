Nike SB | Daan Van Der Linden

DVL: The Homies Chime In What do Daan's new teammates think of him joining the Nike SB squad? Quit wondering, click the link and find the F out!

Introducing /// Suciu ADV II Feet this valuable deserve their own signature shoes! Mark launches his new adidas kicks with a video part we can all appreciate. Congrats, Mark!

Globe's "Good Luck in Lisbon" Premiere If you're around Hermosa Breach, CA tomorrow come check out Globe's new tour video from Portugal.

Clay Kreiner: 3-Piece Clay Kreiner sets the table with a hellacious 3-Piece at the Sloan facility for Independent trucks.