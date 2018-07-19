Nike SB | Ishod Wair | Back On My BS

Ishod Wair Trick Detective Ishod investigates the science behind unlocking tricks and breaking down mental barriers. You can put your faith in him; he can do anything he wants on a ‘board. From the Aug. issue of the mag.

"Dew Skate Team in San Francisco" Video Malto leads the Dew crew around the streets and 'crete of the SFC. Hot moves from Curren, Cookie, Maxham, Theotis and more.

Gnarhunters' "Behind the Towel" Video Get the back story to the sucess of Gnarhunters new Thomas Campbell towel.

Firing Line: Ishod Wair Everything about this is perfection. Ishod is in a league of his own.