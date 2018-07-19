Nike SB | Ishod Wair | Back On My BS
If Aliens ever show up on Planet Earth and demand to know more about skateboarding, we’ll show them Ishod footy. He rips all terrain with silky smooth style and does it with a smile.
Ishod Wair Trick DetectiveIshod investigates the science behind unlocking tricks and breaking down mental barriers. You can put your faith in him; he can do anything he wants on a ‘board. From the Aug. issue of the mag.
"Dew Skate Team in San Francisco" VideoMalto leads the Dew crew around the streets and 'crete of the SFC. Hot moves from Curren, Cookie, Maxham, Theotis and more.
Gnarhunters' "Behind the Towel" VideoGet the back story to the sucess of Gnarhunters new Thomas Campbell towel.
Firing Line: Ishod WairEverything about this is perfection. Ishod is in a league of his own.
King of the Road Season 3: Evan Smith ProfileOtherworldly powers meet unstoppable PMA. Evan may just be the greatest KOTR skater ever! Watch the vid and weigh in.