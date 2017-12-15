No Shitty Ads
If you're in LA this weekend check out "No Shitty Ads," a comprehensive 1980s skate zine retrospective.
Shea Cooper's "Shep Dawgs 5" PartShea came through with his first Shep Dawgs video part. Check it out.
Almost a Minute Ep.7Almost linked up with their flow riders Andrew and Jesus who skate for Warning skateshop.
adidas Australia's "Activated" VideoThe adidas Australia team travels from Sydney to Perth, Melbourne to Adelaide, and Brisbane to Tasmania leaving no spot untouched.
Best of OJ Wheels '17Here's four minutes of OJ's favorite videos from 2017.
New from KrookedKrooked just released an extended Barcelona edit from the LSD filming mission and the new Fall drop 3 catalog.