Numbers Edition 4 / Magnus Bordewick
4/23/2018
Numbers Edition 4 featuring Magnus Bordewick. Check it out.
-
11/22/2017
Rådhuset Oslo VideoOslo’s premier skatespot gets thoroughly shredded from every angle. It’s inspiring to see all the different ways this place gets destroyed. Big ups, dudes!
-
11/16/2017
Rough Cut: Miles Silvas' "Numbers Edition 3" PartHis recent Numbers part was an instant classic, so time to appreciate the raw clips in all their glory. There’s nothing like the sound of the streets and tricks getting STOMPED.
-
10/29/2017
Numbers: Miles Silvas / Edition 3It's not just about what Miles is capable of on a skateboard, it's the immaculate technique with which he executes each trick. Miles is on another level, and he's only just begun.
-
9/29/2017
Numbers: Antonio Durao's "00" PartThere’s a wildness to Antonio’s style that makes his skating especially awesome. Throw in crazy pop and Big L on the track, and it doesn’t get much better.
-
5/30/2017
Numbers / Edition 2The latest visual broadcast from Numbers, who added a couple new hitters from across the pond to the team.