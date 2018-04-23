Numbers Edition 4 / Magnus Bordewick

Rådhuset Oslo Video Oslo’s premier skatespot gets thoroughly shredded from every angle. It’s inspiring to see all the different ways this place gets destroyed. Big ups, dudes!

Rough Cut: Miles Silvas' "Numbers Edition 3" Part His recent Numbers part was an instant classic, so time to appreciate the raw clips in all their glory. There’s nothing like the sound of the streets and tricks getting STOMPED.

Numbers: Miles Silvas / Edition 3 It's not just about what Miles is capable of on a skateboard, it's the immaculate technique with which he executes each trick. Miles is on another level, and he's only just begun.

Numbers: Antonio Durao's "00" Part There’s a wildness to Antonio’s style that makes his skating especially awesome. Throw in crazy pop and Big L on the track, and it doesn’t get much better.