Nora Vasconcellos for OJ

1/11/2018

Nora Vasconcellos casually destroys the local park on a freshly squeezed set of OJ's Insane-A-Thane wheels.

 

    Board Reanimation Rally 2018

    Wanna win some stuff? Get that old deck from last year out of the shed. It's time to REANIMATE!
    Flatbar Frenzy with Miles Silvas

    Come skate with Miles Silvas and the Thunder team at PLA skateshop in downtown Sacramento this Saturday from 6-8pm. Flatbar junk jam, win sets of Miles' new pro truck, plus free BBQ and beer from Fieldworks.
    Blow'n Up The Spot with Milton Martinez

    Here's some footage of Milton Martinez enjoying a session at Vans HB Park in this clip from Independent.
    Hotshots Glendale Demo

    Come join the Hot Shots Skate Gang at the Union Hills skatepark in Glendale, AZ on 1/13.
    Beer City Turns 25

    Congratulations to Beer City skateboards on 25 years. Cheers!
