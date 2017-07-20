OJ Wheels: The Metal Ramp

Kyle Walker Day This Friday in OKC we’ll be celebrating our SOTY Kyle Walker in his hometown. Skate jam with the Vans team during the day, party time at night, with a special performance by G Herbo. Click through for details and RSVP info.

Andrew Allen's Slip-On Pro Signature Colorways Vans partners with pro skater Andrew Allen to release two signature colorways of the slip-on pro. Check them out.

In The Park at North Domingo Ryan Reyes, Willis Kimbel, Peter Raffin, Taylor Bingaman, Truman Hooker and Kevin Baekkel rip the North Domingo park on the Creature video tour.

Blue Headey's "Hectik" Part Blue Headey from Arizona comes through with a ripping part for Life Extension. Check it out.