One Moment Festival

The eighth One Movement Festival skate contest was recently held on the beautiful Caribbean island of Barbados and Jaws was flown in as a special guest. The event went off! Barbados will be getting a concrete skatepark in 2018 and hopefully some of the other islands in the Caribbean will follow suit. The Bajan hospitality is over the top and all the skateboarders ripped! Check this recap vid for the epic island vibes.



