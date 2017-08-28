One Moment Festival
8/28/2017
The eighth One Movement Festival skate contest was recently held on the beautiful Caribbean island of Barbados and Jaws was flown in as a special guest. The event went off! Barbados will be getting a concrete skatepark in 2018 and hopefully some of the other islands in the Caribbean will follow suit. The Bajan hospitality is over the top and all the skateboarders ripped! Check this recap vid for the epic island vibes.
-
8/16/2017
One Movement Skate Contest in BarbadosThe eighth One Movement Festival skate contest went down last weekend in the beautiful Caribbean island of Barbados. Check out some photos here.
-
7/25/2017
King of the Road Season 2: Jaws Gives a Home TourA special look at Jaws, the most experienced KING OF THE ROAD competitor in this deleted scene from season 2 on Viceland.
-
5/26/2017
Watch King Of The Road Season 1 For FreeCatch up on the trainwreck which was last year's KOTR (U.S. only) before the big Season 2 premier June 8th on Viceland. Spoiler alert: the toilet didn't make it.
-
3/29/2017
Mind of Marius: HawaiiMarius lands in the middle of paradise on a WeedMaps trip with the likes of Boo, Braydon, T-Gunz, and Jaws. Good squad, good times, great vibes.
-
1/31/2017
Jaws Rides Independent TrucksJaws comes through with a few clips for Independent trucks. Check them out here.