One Star World Tour 2018 Video

7/17/2018

With a worldly crew of skaters, and 16 days on the road in front of them, the One Star pushed its way through Texas, Louisiana, Georgia, England and France.

 

    Happy 40th Anniversary 35th Avenue!

    35th Avenue Skateshop has been an important fixture in the Washington skate scene for 40 YEARS! Check out this documentary chronicling their history.
    1st Annual Kyle Walker Day

    The 1st annual Kyle Walker Day is this Saturday, July 21st at Matt Hoffman Skatepark in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Details here.
    TNT Advanced Prototype Commercial

    The new TNT Advanced Prototype is the most progressive vulcanized skateboarding shoe from Vans. Check out the commercial here.
    New from Krooked

    The Katalog features a rad little back yard session at the Anderson ranch and a compilation of Brad Cromer’s Instagram klips.
    Todd Falcon's "Skateboarding Revelations" Trailer

    After painstakingly documenting his life and skating for 34 years, misunderstood Texas skater Todd "Falcon" Cook has finally reached the final level. Watch the amazing trailer and order a copy of this one-of-a-kind movie now.
